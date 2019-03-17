Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Shakes off slump
DeKeyser picked up two assists in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Islanders.
He'd gone scoreless in the prior four games with a minus-4 rating, but DeKeyser bounced back with just his second multi-point performance of the season. The blueliner now has four goals and 17 points through 45 games, and while he's drawing a heavy workload -- he played nearly 29 minutes Saturday, leading all skaters on either team -- his fantasy value remains limited.
