The Red Wings demoted DeKeyser to the taxi squad Sunday, per CapFriendly.

DeKeyser made his return to the ice for the first time in eight games in Saturday's win over the Panthers, recording two hits, two blocks and a plus-1 rating across 12:33 of ice time. It appears the team will continue to shift the 30-year-old between the active roster and taxi squad in a cap-saving measure this season. Expect DeKeyser to suit back up in Tuesday's game against the Predators.