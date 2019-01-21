Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Shows off vision
DeKeyser recorded an assist and four blocked shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Canucks.
DeKeyser missed 19 straight games due to a hand injury, but he's making up for lost time with three helpers in as many games since returning last Tuesday. Still, the top-pairing defenseman isn't a viable fantasy option given how much Detroit depends on its forwards relative to other teams.
