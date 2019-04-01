Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Sitting out Tuesday
DeKeyser (lower body) will not suit up in Tuesday's home clash against the Penguins, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
The 29-year-old departed Sunday's contest after logging just 12:23 of ice time. The Detriot-born player has notched 20 points in 65 games this campaign, and continues to be classified as day-to-day. In his stead, Joe Hicketts was called up on an emergency basis and DeKeyser's next chance to suit up is Thursday against those same Penguins.
