Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Slated to miss another week at least
DeKeyser will be out for another week, possibly two, after slightly spraining his ankle while blocking a shot against Dallas on Oct. 10, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
DeKeyser has missed three games since sustaining the injury and this news projects him to miss at least the next three as well. This likely won't worry fantasy owners much, as the Michigan native has never been known as much of a scoring threat, but the Red Wings may need to employ a recall to fill some holes in their defensive corps while DeKeyser remains sidelined.
More News
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Ruled out for Monday•
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Out again Friday•
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Unable to play Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Day-to-day with lower-body issue•
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Suffers lower-body injury•
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Likely to join Green on top pair•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...