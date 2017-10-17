DeKeyser will be out for another week, possibly two, after slightly spraining his ankle while blocking a shot against Dallas on Oct. 10, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

DeKeyser has missed three games since sustaining the injury and this news projects him to miss at least the next three as well. This likely won't worry fantasy owners much, as the Michigan native has never been known as much of a scoring threat, but the Red Wings may need to employ a recall to fill some holes in their defensive corps while DeKeyser remains sidelined.