Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Slated to return Tuesday
DeKeyser (hand) is aiming to return after the next road trip concludes in Minnesota on Saturday, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.
Reading between the lines, DeKeyser is targeting Tuesday's home game against the Ducks. The hard-working defenseman hasn't played in over a month and remains on injured reserve, despite obtaining a clear timetable for his return.
