DeKeyser managed an assist to complement a plus-3 rating Thursday in a 5-2 win over the Predators.

This was the first point for DeKeyser since the defenseman returned from a leg injury last Saturday against the Panthers. He didn't play all that much (17:07) as he works to build up the strength in his leg following back surgery, but DeKeyser's performance Thursday was encouraging, as he contributed on both ends of the ice and came out unscathed.