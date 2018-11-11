Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Steps in front of three shots
DeKeyser blocked three shots Saturday in a 4-3 shootout road win over the Hurricanes.
Even with three blocked shots from DeKeyser, the Hurricanes still flung the puck in the path of Jonathan Bernier a whopping 52 times. But let's be real -- fantasy owners gravitate toward defensemen who consistently factor into scoring plays; DeKeyser averages over 20 minutes of ice time per contest, but he's only produced two points over nine games to qualify as waiver fodder in virtually every league type.
More News
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Officially activated Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Remains on IR for now•
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Declares himself healthy•
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Won't play Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Unavailable Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Remains out•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...