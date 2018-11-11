DeKeyser blocked three shots Saturday in a 4-3 shootout road win over the Hurricanes.

Even with three blocked shots from DeKeyser, the Hurricanes still flung the puck in the path of Jonathan Bernier a whopping 52 times. But let's be real -- fantasy owners gravitate toward defensemen who consistently factor into scoring plays; DeKeyser averages over 20 minutes of ice time per contest, but he's only produced two points over nine games to qualify as waiver fodder in virtually every league type.