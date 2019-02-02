DeKeyser celebrated a game-winning goal Friday, guiding the Red Wings past the Maple Leafs in overtime, 3-2.

DeKeyser probably isn't the first to cross your mind when thinking of capable scorers on the Red Wings, but he is rather clutch. The Detroit native now has three overtime goals in his career. According to Dave Hogg of NHL.com, only Niklas Kronwall and Nicklas Lidstrom have more OT goals (four apiece) among defensemen in the history of the franchise.