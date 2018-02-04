Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Sudden scoring surge
DeKeyser scored two goals in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Panthers.
Whoa -- what the heck has gotten into this guy. After going most of the season without much offense, DeKeyser suddenly has three goals in his last two games. He's no offensive monster, so don't bother with a waiver pickup.
