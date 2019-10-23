DeKeyser (undisclosed) left Tuesday's game against Vancouver and didn't return, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Coach Jeff Blashill didn't have an update on DeKeyser's injury postgame, so it's certainly cause for concern, especially considering the defenseman didn't return to action. The Red Wings have a quick turnaround in Ottawa on Wednesday, so expect a report regarding DeKeyser's status for the game to emerge before hand. If he can't go, Madison Bowey would be available to enter the lineup.