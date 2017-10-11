Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Suffers lower-body injury
DeKeyser won't return after suffering a lower-body injury Tuesday against the Stars, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
If he's healthy, DeKeyser's next opportunity to play will be Thursday in Arizona. DeKeyser has slotted into the top defensive rotation this season, despite posting a measly 12 points and a horrid minus-22 rating last campaign. His seven hits and six blocked shots are his best contributions through two games, and his increase in playing time to 23:04 per game makes him a possible fantasy threat if he can find the scoresheet more often.
