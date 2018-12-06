DeKeyser (hand) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

DeKeyser is facing a 4-to-6 week absence, with career AHLer Brian Lashoff called up as a reinforcement option. Neither of those players carry much weight in the fantasy realm, but it certainly puts the Red Wings in a precarious position, especially since Trevor Daley (lower body) is out of action as well.

