Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Surfaces on IR
DeKeyser (hand) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
DeKeyser is facing a 4-to-6 week absence, with career AHLer Brian Lashoff called up as a reinforcement option. Neither of those players carry much weight in the fantasy realm, but it certainly puts the Red Wings in a precarious position, especially since Trevor Daley (lower body) is out of action as well.
