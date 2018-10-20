DeKeyser (hand) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

DeKeyser is eligible to return whenever healthy since the Red Wings made the IR transaction retroactive to his most recent game played. Still, he's expected to miss the next three games. Whether it's Filip Hronek, Joe Hicketts or another rookie, Detroit has an influx of young talent capable of stepping in for DeKeyser on any given night, but few (if any) will approach the 19:19 of ice time that he'd been averaging before sustaining the injury.