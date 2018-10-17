DeKeyser (hand) is expected to be out for 10-for-14 days, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Unsurprisingly, Danny D was a no-show at Wednesday's morning practice. Detroit's blue line took a huge hit from an injury standpoint even before DeKeyser sustained an injury of his own, but this one is particularly unfortunate seeing as how the Michigan native is capable of handling close to 20 minutes per contest when healthy. It wouldn't be the least bit surprising if DeKeyser ultimately gets placed on injured reserve.