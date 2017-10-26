DeKeyser (ankle) won't suit up for Thursday's road game against the Lightning, NHL.com reports.

Make it eight consecutive absences for the Michigan native, whose spot in the lineup continues to be filled by Niklas Kronwall, whom the Red Wings ideally would like to rest a bit due to his playing with a permanently damaged left knee. DeKeyser isn't on injured reserve, but he's obviously been of no help to fantasy owners lately.

