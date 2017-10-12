DeKeyser (lower body) will sit out as an injured scratch Thursday night against host Arizona, NHL.com reports.

His lineup spot will be occupied by Swedish veteran Niklas Kronwall, who's finally making his season debut after dealing with a groin injury. DeKeyser has averaged 19:30 of ice time through three games, though he's still looking for his first point. His next chance to help out offensively will come Friday night versus a Golden Knights club that remains undefeated.