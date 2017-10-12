Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Unable to play Thursday
DeKeyser (lower body) will sit out as an injured scratch Thursday night against host Arizona, NHL.com reports.
His lineup spot will be occupied by Swedish veteran Niklas Kronwall, who's finally making his season debut after dealing with a groin injury. DeKeyser has averaged 19:30 of ice time through three games, though he's still looking for his first point. His next chance to help out offensively will come Friday night versus a Golden Knights club that remains undefeated.
More News
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Day-to-day with lower-body issue•
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Suffers lower-body injury•
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Likely to join Green on top pair•
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Unlikely to be available to Vegas•
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Solid defensively at Worlds•
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Taking part in World Championship•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...