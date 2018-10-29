DeKeyser (hand) won't be in the lineup against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

DeKeyser remains optimistic he can make his 2018-19 debut last this week, so look for him to potentially return and be activated off injured reserve prior to Thursday's clash with New Jersey or ahead of Saturday's meeting with Edmonton. Once the veteran is given the all-clear, he will likely bump Joe Hicketts down to the minors and push Nick Jensen out of the lineup.