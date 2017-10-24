DeKeyser (ankle) will not be in the lineup for Tuesday's clash with Buffalo, Joe Yerdon of NHL.com reports.

DeKeyser -- who appears to be trending in the right direction -- will be sidelined for his seventh straight outing with his ankle ailment. Once given the all-clear, the blueliner should get back to logging over 20 minutes of ice time per game, as he did in the opening two contests of the season. With just 12 points in 82 games last season, the 27-year-old's on ice contributions won't necessarily show up on the scoresheet -- limiting his fantasy value.