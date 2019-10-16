Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Unlikely to suit up Thursday
DeKeyser (upper body) isn't expected to dress for Thursday's game against the Flames, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
DeKeyser's injury surfaced before Tuesday's tilt versus the Canucks, allowing Trevor Daley into the pairings for the Red Wings. The blueliner has raced off to a hot start in the early going, collecting four assists through five games, but it would be surprising if he continues anywhere near that pace given his absence from the power play. Barring a quick recovery in the next 24 hours, Friday against the Oilers may serve as Dekeyser's next opportunity to rejoin the action.
More News
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Late scratch Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Dishing at impressive clip•
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Registers helper to open season•
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: All set for training camp•
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: All but ruled out for finale•
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Another absence expected•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.