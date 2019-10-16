DeKeyser (upper body) isn't expected to dress for Thursday's game against the Flames, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

DeKeyser's injury surfaced before Tuesday's tilt versus the Canucks, allowing Trevor Daley into the pairings for the Red Wings. The blueliner has raced off to a hot start in the early going, collecting four assists through five games, but it would be surprising if he continues anywhere near that pace given his absence from the power play. Barring a quick recovery in the next 24 hours, Friday against the Oilers may serve as Dekeyser's next opportunity to rejoin the action.