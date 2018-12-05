Coach Jeff Blashill said DeKeyser will miss multiple weeks after taking a shot off his left hand during Tuesday's loss to the Lightning, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

DeKeyser blocked a Steven Stamkos shot in the second period and took on damage. It's unclear what the nature of DeKeyser's injury is, but expect the Red Wings to place him on injured reserve and subsequently recall a blueliner from AHL Grand Rapids.

