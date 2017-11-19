DeKeyser (ankle) will be lifted from the IR and play in Sunday's tilt against Colorado.

The 6-foot-3 blueliner played the first three games of the year before sustaining an ankle injury. DeKeyser is coming off his worst NHL season on the offensive end after scoring just 12 points with a minus-22 rating. Until he proves his worth, the 27-year-old can be ignored in most fantasy formats.

