DeKeyser has two assists, five hits and 10 blocked shots over the last three games.

It's nice to see DeKeyser elevating his game with fellow defenseman Mike Green (neck) out for the year, but one could probably tell Danny D apart from Green even if he wore the veteran's jersey. Fantasy owners should look past Detroit's offering of fantasy defensemen because this team relies much more heavily on its forwards for offensive production than do most other teams. DeKeyser's only added 11 points through 60 games, but his 114 blocked-shots output over that span is impressive.