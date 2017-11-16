DeKeyser (ankle) will not play Friday against the Sabres, but it's possible that he'll tag in against the Avalanche on Sunday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

The versatile Luke Witkowski -- who can play defense or forward -- was just hit with a 10-game suspension to the determent of the Wings, so there could be a new sense of urgency for DeKeyser to return. One of the team's better two-way defenders, he's only appeared in three games this season.