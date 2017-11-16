Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Won't play Friday, but not far from return
DeKeyser (ankle) will not play Friday against the Sabres, but it's possible that he'll tag in against the Avalanche on Sunday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
The versatile Luke Witkowski -- who can play defense or forward -- was just hit with a 10-game suspension to the determent of the Wings, so there could be a new sense of urgency for DeKeyser to return. One of the team's better two-way defenders, he's only appeared in three games this season.
More News
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Hopes to return this weekend•
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Set to resume skating•
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Return pushed back•
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Not looking good for Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: To miss another game Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Eyeing return Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...