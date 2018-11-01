Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Won't play Thursday
DeKeyser (hand) will not suit up against the Devils on Thursday, but is targeting a return for Saturday's clash with Edmonton, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
DeKeyser will miss his eighth consecutive game due to his hand problem, but appears to be very close to getting back onto the ice. Considering the defenseman hasn't reached the 20-point threshold since 2015-16, he is unlikely to offer much in terms of offensive production. In order to play Saturday, the Detroit native will need to be activated off injured reserve.
