Detroit acquired O'Regan from Anaheim in a three-team deal that sent Michael Del Zotto to the Ducks and Givani Smith to Florida.

O'Regan has appeared in just 30 NHL games since making his debut with the Sharks during the 2016-17 campaign. He's spent the entire 2022-23 campaign with AHL San Diego, tallying 18 points in 27 contests. The 28-year-old could make his Red Wings debut in the near future but he'll likely report to AHL Grand Rapids.