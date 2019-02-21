Red Wings' Darren Helm: Absent from practive
Helm -- who remained in Wednesday's game against the Blackhawks despite violently crashing along the boards -- missed Thursday's practice, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.
Since Helm didn't miss any scheduled shifts and actually logged 15:34 of ice time, his highest mark in the last eight games, it's safe to assume that the injury isn't all that serious. However, the Red Wings will certainly examine him further ahead of Friday's contest against the Wild.
