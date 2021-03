Helm has yet to produce a point in March.

The 34-year-old is mired in a seven-game offensive drought, but the numbers tell the story here: Helm is starting only 38.2 percent of his 5-on-5 shifts in the offensive zone -- a career low. Detroit has permitted 25 more goals than it has scored, even with Helm's extra attention in the defensive end. The long-time Red Wing shouldn't be relied upon in fantasy if this current trend continues.