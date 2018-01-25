Helm (leg) is targeting a return next Wednesday against the visiting Sharks, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

The penalty-killing specialist with wheels formerly had the nebulous lower-body injury tag, but it's since been specified as a leg ailment. Helm reportedly skated Thursday for the first since since sustaining his malady, and the likelihood of six more days off for rest should do him wonders.

