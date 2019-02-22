Helm (undisclosed) will play Friday against the Wild.

Helm is a streaky offensive producer, albeit quick on the rush and adept in shorthanded situations. There's not much to like about his scant output of 13 points (five goals, eight assists) through 40 games, but it's obvious that he's made a positive impression on GM Ken Holland -- the winger is in the middle of a five-year, $19.25 million contract with a no-trade clause baked into the deal.