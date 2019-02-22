Red Wings' Darren Helm: All systems go
Helm (undisclosed) will play Friday against the Wild.
Helm is a streaky offensive producer, albeit quick on the rush and adept in shorthanded situations. There's not much to like about his scant output of 13 points (five goals, eight assists) through 40 games, but it's obvious that he's made a positive impression on GM Ken Holland -- the winger is in the middle of a five-year, $19.25 million contract with a no-trade clause baked into the deal.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...