Red Wings' Darren Helm: Amasses 10 hits in blowout loss
Helm collected a whopping 10 hits in Saturday's 10-1 road loss to the Canadiens.
He didn't factor into the only goal scored by the Wings, though Helm only had six fewer hits than the entire Canadiens lineup. The penalty-killing specialist has nine points (three goals, six assists) through 25 games, but that barely moves the needle in the majority of fantasy settings.
