Helm had an assist, two hits and two shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

Helm is up to 16 points in 55 games this season, with an upper-body injury shortening his campaign. Helm has historically been good for a hit or two each game, but he's only tossed the body 50 times this season, the first time he's averaged under one hit per game in his career. He's never topped 33 points in a season, and he's only played the full 82 contests once, so an already limited fantasy outlook has been especially dim for the winger this year.