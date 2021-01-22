Helm cleared the NHL's COVID-19 protocols and was activated from the non-roster list Friday.
Helm could play in Friday's game against the Blackhawks. With Filip Zadina (COVID-19 protocol) out, Helm could handle a major role in the top six if he's indeed in the lineup, but there's no confirmation of what line he'll play on Friday.
