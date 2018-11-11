Red Wings' Darren Helm: Clutch helper in shootout thriller
Helm delivered a primary assist in Saturday's 4-3 shootout road win over the Hurricanes.
Helm offered a helping hand at an opportune time, as his fourth apple of the season went to Anthony Mantha for the game-tying goal that ended up forcing overtime. Detroit's fifth-round (132nd overall) pick from the 2005 draft doesn't produce offense on a consistent basis, but he was rather clutch on this night and now the Wings are out celebrating their third straight win.
