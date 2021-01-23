Helm (undisclosed) is considered questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Blackhawks.

Helm made his season debut Friday against Chicago after missing the first four games of the season due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, registering two hits in 9:22 of ice time, so he may just be dealing with some soreness ahead of Sunday's rematch. Another update on the 34-year-old forward should be released prior to puck drop against the Hawks.