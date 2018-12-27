The plan is for Helm (upper body) to partake in morning skate Thursday, but he remains "a couple games away" from a return, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.

Helm hasn't played since sustaining his injury in a Nov. 17 loss to the Devils. Typically, injured players need to log consecutive skates and/or practices and prove that they can withstand contact before returning to game action.

More News
Our Latest Stories