Red Wings' Darren Helm: Continues to take recovery steps
The plan is for Helm (upper body) to partake in morning skate Thursday, but he remains "a couple games away" from a return, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.
Helm hasn't played since sustaining his injury in a Nov. 17 loss to the Devils. Typically, injured players need to log consecutive skates and/or practices and prove that they can withstand contact before returning to game action.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...