Helm (COVID-19 protocols) could make his season debut as soon as Friday against Chicago, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Helm was originally expected to be sidelined until the end of January after missing training camp due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, but the Red Wings are dealing with a number of absences up front, so they may no longer feel like they have the option to give him an extended period to get into game shape. Another update on Helm's status should surface prior to puck drop against the Blackhawks on Friday night.