Helm (undisclosed) scored both of the Red Wings' goals in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Sabres.

Helm missed two straight games with an undisclosed injury before returning with a bang against the Sabres. The speedy veteran winger looked spry in this one, as he logged a team-high five shots between 16:23 of ice time. There are far more attractive fantasy options than Helm, though he's been known to heat up on short notice, and you could do worse than him as a budget-friendly flier in select DFS contests.