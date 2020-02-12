Red Wings' Darren Helm: Dazzles in return
Helm (undisclosed) scored both of the Red Wings' goals in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Sabres.
Helm missed two straight games with an undisclosed injury before returning with a bang against the Sabres. The speedy veteran winger looked spry in this one, as he logged a team-high five shots between 16:23 of ice time. There are far more attractive fantasy options than Helm, though he's been known to heat up on short notice, and you could do worse than him as a budget-friendly flier in select DFS contests.
More News
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Expected to suit up Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Still sidelined Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Won't play Friday•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Pockets helper in loss•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Tickles twine in divisional loss•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Sets tone for rare win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.