Helm (lower body) was placed on injured reserved Sunday, per the official NHL.com media site.

With Helm already sidelined until at least Jan. 31, this transaction isn't necessarily surprising. The 31-year-old has been a mainstay in Detroit's lineup this season, skating in 41 of 42 games before the injury while logging 15:41 of ice time, and David Booth should continue to skate on the fourth line in his absence.