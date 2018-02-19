Helm posted a secondary assist in Sunday's 3-2 home loss to the Maple Leafs.

Helm has a real shot at setting a new career high in assists, having already bagged 15 apples with his personal best set at 20 from the 2010-11 campaign. The penalty-killing specialist is still below a half-point-per-game pace, though, and he's not being used on the power play after getting a little bit of time there in the past. Unless you're in an extremely deep league, Helm's probably waiver fodder.