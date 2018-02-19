Red Wings' Darren Helm: Dishing at steady clip
Helm posted a secondary assist in Sunday's 3-2 home loss to the Maple Leafs.
Helm has a real shot at setting a new career high in assists, having already bagged 15 apples with his personal best set at 20 from the 2010-11 campaign. The penalty-killing specialist is still below a half-point-per-game pace, though, and he's not being used on the power play after getting a little bit of time there in the past. Unless you're in an extremely deep league, Helm's probably waiver fodder.
More News
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Manages goal in high-scoring affair•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Suiting up Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Receives game-time-decision tag•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Misses practice Monday•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Scoring frenzy this weekend•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Posts season-high three points•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...