Helm (upper body) still remains without a specific timeline, but is expected to miss weeks rather than days, per Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News.

At this point, fantasy owners can be pretty confident Helm won't suit up for the Wings' next three outings given a week-to-week prognosis. The club is expected to know more specifics Tuesday and should hopefully provide a more concrete recovery time frame for the veteran center.

