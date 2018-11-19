Red Wings' Darren Helm: Expected to miss weeks
Helm (upper body) still remains without a specific timeline, but is expected to miss weeks rather than days, per Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News.
At this point, fantasy owners can be pretty confident Helm won't suit up for the Wings' next three outings given a week-to-week prognosis. The club is expected to know more specifics Tuesday and should hopefully provide a more concrete recovery time frame for the veteran center.
More News
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Out indefinitely•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Sustains upper-body injury•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Clutch helper in shootout thriller•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Garners assist in overtime thriller•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Finds twine in eventual shootout loss•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Gets breather Wednesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...