Red Wings' Darren Helm: Expected to return Wednesday
Coach Jeff Blashill expects Helm (leg) to return to the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Sharks.
Helm's return to action will bolster the Red Wings' bottom-six and penalty-killing units, but it won't impact many fantasy lineups, as he's only totaled four goals and 13 points in 41 games this campaign. The 2005 fifth-round pick will skate with Tomas Tatar and Frans Nielsen on Detroit's third line against San Jose.
