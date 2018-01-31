Coach Jeff Blashill expects Helm (leg) to return to the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Sharks.

Helm's return to action will bolster the Red Wings' bottom-six and penalty-killing units, but it won't impact many fantasy lineups, as he's only totaled four goals and 13 points in 41 games this campaign. The 2005 fifth-round pick will skate with Tomas Tatar and Frans Nielsen on Detroit's third line against San Jose.