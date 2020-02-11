Helm (undisclosed) is expected to be in the lineup for Tuesday's game in Buffalo, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Helm missed two games with his mystery injury but he's expected to be ready for Tuesday's road tilt. The 33-year-old has 12 points in 54 games while averaging 13:13 of ice time, the lowest since his age-21 season. Expect Helm to slide back into a bottom-six role Tuesday.