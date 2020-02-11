Red Wings' Darren Helm: Expected to suit up Tuesday
Helm (undisclosed) is expected to be in the lineup for Tuesday's game in Buffalo, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Helm missed two games with his mystery injury but he's expected to be ready for Tuesday's road tilt. The 33-year-old has 12 points in 54 games while averaging 13:13 of ice time, the lowest since his age-21 season. Expect Helm to slide back into a bottom-six role Tuesday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.