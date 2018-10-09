Helm earned his first goal of the season in Monday's (3-2) shootout road loss to the Ducks.

Last season, Helm produced 31 points (13 goals, 18 assists) over 75 games for his best output in three years, but he's seen his ice time dip by more than two minutes (averaging 13:27) in the infancy of the 2018-19 campaign. Helm has zero hits and a lone blocked shot over the first three contests; the veteran forward will need to start playing more aggressively to support a makeshift blue line currently staffed by four rookie rearguards.