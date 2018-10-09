Red Wings' Darren Helm: Finds twine in eventual shootout loss
Helm earned his first goal of the season in Monday's (3-2) shootout road loss to the Ducks.
Last season, Helm produced 31 points (13 goals, 18 assists) over 75 games for his best output in three years, but he's seen his ice time dip by more than two minutes (averaging 13:27) in the infancy of the 2018-19 campaign. Helm has zero hits and a lone blocked shot over the first three contests; the veteran forward will need to start playing more aggressively to support a makeshift blue line currently staffed by four rookie rearguards.
More News
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Gets breather Wednesday•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Leading buyout candidate for Detroit•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Turns in quality season•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Major headache for Penguins in home win•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Makes dent in scoresheet•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Dishing at steady clip•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...