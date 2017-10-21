Red Wings' Darren Helm: Finds twine in tough home loss
Helm potted a shorthanded goal on five shots in Friday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Capitals on home ice.
The penalty-killing specialist scooped up a rebound in front of Braden Holtby early in the second frame, but the 2016 Vezina Trophy winner stoned him. However, Helm would exact revenge later in that period, causing a turnover in the defensive zone and going the distance for the game's first goal. It's been a predictable start for Helm, as he has a modest three points (one goal, two helpers) while averaging his typical 15-odd-minutes of ice time per contest.
