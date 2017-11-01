Helm stuffed the stat sheet with a goal, an assist, four shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Coyotes.

This was a welcome breakout performance from Helm, who had been held without a point over his previous four contests and hadn't recorded multiple points in a game since Oct. 17, 2016. Helm's never topped 33 points in a season, so he's not much use for owners in standard leagues outside of highly favorable matchups like this one.