Helm (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision against the Sabres on Friday.

The fleet-footed forward is only starting 36 percent of his even-strength shifts in the offensive zone this season, which doesn't give him much of a chance to attack the net and yield fruitful results in fantasy settings. However, he is a solid penalty-killer for Detroit's bottom-six group.

