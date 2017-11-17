Red Wings' Darren Helm: Game-time call
Helm (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision against the Sabres on Friday.
The fleet-footed forward is only starting 36 percent of his even-strength shifts in the offensive zone this season, which doesn't give him much of a chance to attack the net and yield fruitful results in fantasy settings. However, he is a solid penalty-killer for Detroit's bottom-six group.
More News
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Should play Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Set for Wednesday absence•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Status muddled ahead of Wednesday's game•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Scores in win over Canucks•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Secures two points•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: First multi-point effort in over 12 months•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...