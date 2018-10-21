Red Wings' Darren Helm: Garners assist in overtime thriller
Helm managed an assist Saturday, as the Red Wings prevailed over the host Panthers, 4-3 in overtime.
Helm was the secondary distributor on Dylan Larkin's go-ahead goal in the second period. Still, it's really tough to rely on Helm these days, as he's a middle-six center playing for a rebuilding club that finally won its first game Saturday.
More News
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Finds twine in eventual shootout loss•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Gets breather Wednesday•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Leading buyout candidate for Detroit•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Turns in quality season•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Major headache for Penguins in home win•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Makes dent in scoresheet•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.