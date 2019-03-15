Red Wings' Darren Helm: Gets 100th career goal
Helm scored a shorthanded goal Thursday in a 5-4 loss to the Lightning.
It was his 100th career goal. Nice night for Helm, but it still doesn't make him fantasy worthy.
