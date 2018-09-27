Red Wings' Darren Helm: Gets a breather Wednesday
Helm (rest) didn't play in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime road win over the Bruins.
This was the second game of a back-to-back set for the Red Wings, so the club opted to play plenty of prospects. Besides, Helm manufactured a goal and an assist during 5-on-5 play in a wild 8-6 road victory against the Blackhawks one day prior. It was widely believed that the fleet-footed center would have his contract bought out by the Wings ahead of the 2018-19 season, but nothing materialized in that regard. He has three years left on his contract valued at $3.85 million annually; the deal also contains a no-trade clause each season until it expires in July of 2021.
